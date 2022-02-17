GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $115,458.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 106 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $8,167.30.

GDDY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,209. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

