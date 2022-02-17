GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

