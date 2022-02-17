Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $63,030.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00285269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,873,449 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

