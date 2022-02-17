Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 513,146 shares changing hands.
AUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
