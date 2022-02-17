Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Shares of GNOG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 22,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

