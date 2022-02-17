Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
Shares of GNOG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 22,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
