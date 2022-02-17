Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by 255.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 149.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 229.7%.

NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,375. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 164,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

