Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.26

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 237196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 108.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

