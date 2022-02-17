GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $183,488.82 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. GoldFund has a market cap of $183,488.82 and approximately $22.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 63.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010434 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

