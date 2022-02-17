Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

