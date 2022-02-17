Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 181,252 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 172.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Jumia Technologies worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

JMIA stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

