Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

