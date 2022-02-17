Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 111,374 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Kura Oncology worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

