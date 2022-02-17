Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Gates Industrial worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 104.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

