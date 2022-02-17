Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SSR Mining worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SSR Mining by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

