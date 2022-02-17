Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Rattler Midstream worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90.
About Rattler Midstream
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).
Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.