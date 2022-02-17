Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,591 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 111,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

