Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 11,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

