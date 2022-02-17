Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.