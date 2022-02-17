Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $20,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FBHS opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.
In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
