Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 464,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

