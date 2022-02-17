Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 464,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

