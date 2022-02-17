Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$594.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

