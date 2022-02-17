Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of GPK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 337,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,746. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
