Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 110,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $921,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $8,433,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $19,975,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

