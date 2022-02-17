Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,890. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,126,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

