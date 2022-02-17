Gravity Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $706.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $864,851.52 and approximately $706.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.84 or 0.07092666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,714.00 or 1.00064699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

