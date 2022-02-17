Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in January

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.