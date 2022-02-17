Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 2.5%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

About Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

