Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $16,335.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $16,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 524,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

