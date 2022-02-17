Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,659. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.