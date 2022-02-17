Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
