Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.
Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
