Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $890.51

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.51 ($12.05) and traded as low as GBX 854 ($11.56). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.77), with a volume of 2,715 shares.

GHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,150 ($15.56) to GBX 1,250 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.96) to GBX 1,418 ($19.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.96) to GBX 1,418 ($19.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gresham House has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of £330.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 890.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.89.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

