Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $148,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 295,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

