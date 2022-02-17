Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

GRPN opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. Groupon has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $776.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Several brokerages have commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

