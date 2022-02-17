GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.59 million.GTY Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,768. GTY Technology has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

