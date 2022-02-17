Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 33,975 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TRMB opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.