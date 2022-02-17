Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.