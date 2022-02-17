Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

