Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,236 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

