Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

CII opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

