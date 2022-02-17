Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $28,685,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

