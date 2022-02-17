Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,517 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

