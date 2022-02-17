Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
