Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.00% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

