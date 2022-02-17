Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $137,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PZC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

