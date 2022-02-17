Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1,012.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of 2U worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $780.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.