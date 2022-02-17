Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.