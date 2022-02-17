Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

TAP stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

