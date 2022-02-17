Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.80 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

