Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

