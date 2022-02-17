Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,436 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN opened at $12.43 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

